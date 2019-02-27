Wronoski, Thomas J. ALBANY Thomas J. Wronoski, 74, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Tom was born in Albany on November 16, 1944, to the late John and Catherine Wronoski. On December 12, 1965, Tom married the love of his life, Betty. They were married for over 50 years, and together they raised three sons. He was a loyal employee of McKesson Drugs in Albany for over 25 years. He will be remembered for his love of his family. His passion in life was his grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Bulgaro; and his brother, John "Butch" Wronoski. He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; his sister, Kathleen (Joe) Pezzula; his children, Tom (Melissa) Wronoski, Kevin (Christine) Wronoski, and Chris (Tracy) Wronoski; and his eight grandchildren, Jake, Emily, Tommy, Sydney, Braydon, Jamison, Gwen, and Amelia. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, on Thursday, February 28, from 2 -4 p.m. with a service to immediately follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019