Zembrzuski, Thomas J. Sr. ALBANY Thomas Joseph (aka Tom, Joe, Babe) Zembrzuski, Sr, 93, departed Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Antoni and Wladaslawa (Szypulska) Zembrzuski. He was the beloved husband of the late Stella Peplowski Zembrzuski for 67 years; cherished Daddy of Thomas J. Zembrzuski Jr. (Deborah Best), Regina Pollack (George Urciuoli), Theresa Barnes, and Anntonette Zembrzuski Alberti; dearest Dziadzi of Andrea, Matthew, Elise, Amanda, Andrew, Deanna, Katherine, and Grace; brother of the late siblings, Julia, Frank, Pauline, Leona, Theodore, Bernard, Victoria and Anna. He is survived by 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After being discharged from the Army in 1946, Thomas married the love of his life. Together, he and Stella raised their children on the Zembrzuski Brothers' family farm on Wolf Road from 19471969. He and Stella built their dream house while Thomas worked a brief stint with his builder, Bortell Construction. At this time he also earned an associate's degree from Albany Business College before embarking on his second career as an auditor with the N.Y.S. Department of Tax and Finance, from which he retired after 20 years of service. After retirement he and Stella returned to their agricultural roots and worked several seasons at Ben's Greenhouse in Clifton Park. Thomas was a lifetime member of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa National Catholic Church where he served many years as parish financial secretary and member of the Choir Lutnia and YMSofR. He served as a district director and branch secretary of the Polish National Union (Spojnia). He was instrumental in implementing the Building Fund project to relocate his beloved church from downtown Albany to its current Latham location. He was also a member of the J.E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520. Thomas lived his faith and inspired all who knew him with his gentle, humble, quiet wisdom. He loved his church, farming, Polish heritage, reading and playing Scrabble. He also loved travel, with memorable trips to Mexico, Houston, Hawaii, Spojnia cruises and Poland with his treasured family. Private funeral services and internment with Honor Guard in Albany Rural Cemetery were held on June 26, 2020. Post COVID-19, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Thomas' life. Those wishing to remember Thomas may send a contribution to Blessed Virgin Many of Czestochowa Church, 250 Old Maxwell Road, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.