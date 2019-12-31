|
|
Bellisario, Thomas James EAST GREENBUSH Thomas James Bellisario, 16 of East Greenbush, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Albany Medical Center following a long and courageous battle with depression. Thomas was born in Albany to loving parents James L. and Cathleen M. (Kelly) Bellisario. Thomas attended Columbia High School in East Greenbush. He was known, especially by "the guys," his longtime group of friends, for his wicked sense of humor and quick wit. He was an avid learner with a keen interest in dinosaurs. He was always willing to share a video or quick fact he had unearthed online and would debate virtually anything. His kind and gentle nature was especially apparent as he interacted with animals; he planned to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Thomas loved nature, from the oceans to the mountains. His family and close friends have many iconic stories from active vacations all over the country. Thomas had many interests including soccer, skiing, archery, music and gaming, and he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Alexandra Bellisario; his brother, Ian Bellisario; and his beloved dogs, Daisy and Ella; as well as his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Vida Ruth Bellisario. He was the nephew of Andrea (Bellisario) Hernandez and family, Daniel Bellisario and family, Karen (Kelly) Thierry and family and Patricia (Kelly) Carroll and family. Thomas was predeceased by maternal grandparents Lawrence and Grace Kelly; his uncle, Lawrence Kelly; and cousins, Megan Harriman and Andrew Carroll. Relatives and friends may call from 3- 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m.Friday at the Holy Spirit Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas's name to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Capital Region NY, P.O. Box 397, West Sand Lake, NY 12196, The Arbor Foundation or a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019