Sidoti, Thomas Jay LAS VEGAS, Nev. Thomas Jay Sidoti, age 75 of East Greenbush, died peacefully on June 1, 2020, with his family by his side at his residence in Las Vegas. Thomas Jay Sidoti Jr. was a dedicated, God-fearing man who was loyal to his family, had unwavering faith in God, and deep patriotic love for his country. He always put the needs of others before his own. His life of service started early when drafted into the United Sates Army during the Vietnam War where he served as a combat medic. He went on to be awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Medics Badge during his tenure. Following his decorated military service, he joined the Albany Police Department, where he became sergeant for 27 of the 34 years of his career. Thomas remained an active member of his community, as he was a member of Vietnam Members Tri-City Council, The Melvin Roads American Legion, the Blue Nights Motorcycle Club, and the local veterans of Foreign Wars. Furthermore, he served as a part-time bus driver in the East Greenbush School District for 20 years and volunteered on the Bruen Rescue Squad for 17 years. In June of 2017, he was honored by the Town of East Greenbush "Honor A Veteran Program" with the recognition of a "Legislative Proclamation" from Sen. Kathleen A. Marchione. Thomas left an indelible mark on his community throughout his years of service, that will not be forgotten. In his free time, Thomas loved to spend time with family, stayed active and worked on projects around the house. He very much enjoyed sharing his love of model trains with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Sidoti. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane (Tripp) Sidoti; his devoted children, Tina Lavery (Wes), Donald Sidoti (Sue), and Timothy Sidoti (Kara); three grandchildren, Neil, Thomas and Rachel-Kate Lavery; and brother, Douglas Sidoti. Memorial services to be held at a later date when the COVID-19 situation has resolved.