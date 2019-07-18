Wheeler, Thomas John VALATIE Thomas John Wheeler, 73 of Valatie, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home. Born on April 4, 1946, in Hudson, he was the son the late Jacob T. and Emly Norma (Delaney) Wheeler. Thomas worked for the Department of Social Services in Hudson, and enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR and the weather. He is survived by his wife, Deanna L. (Frick) Wheeler; six children, Michael and Brian Wheeler both of Philmont, Evan Wheeler of Holland, Mich., Grant Wheeler (Jennifer) of Troy, Sarah Siter (David) of Philmont and Dawn Williams of Watervliet; one brother, Kevin Wheeler (Mary) of New Lebanon; 14 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard A. and Michael S. Wheeler. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 4-8 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Route 9, Valatie. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY, 12534.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019