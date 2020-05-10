Cowell family,
I reffed football with Tom on different occasions at different levels and enjoyed his camaraderie at all times. Sorry to read about his passing. I will keep Tom in my prayers and may he rest in peace.
Cowell, Thomas Joseph Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Thomas Joseph Cowell Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, born on December 29, 1933, in the city of Albany, was the son of Thomas Cowell Sr. and Ellen Behan. He grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1951, specializing in baseball and basketball. He continued his athletic prowess at St. Michael's College in Winooski, Vt. where he played baseball for three years and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1955. It was in Vermont where he met his wife of 64 years, Clare Robb. They were married in August 1956 and traveled to Fort Benning, Ga. where Tom completed his tour in the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1962 as a specialist. The young family moved back to the Schenectady/Saratoga Springs area where they made a home with their six children. Tom was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Labor starting as an investigator in the early days. In 1974, Tom was appointed unemployment superintendent for the southern part of the state and relocated to Binghamton, N.Y. In 1988, he returned to Albany under Mario Cuomo's administration as the Capital District regional director of the labor department. He took advantage of every promotion opportunity and retired as a regional superintendent of unemployment insurance after 36 years. Tom and Clare then became snowbirds enjoying 20 plus years wintering in Fort Myers, Fla. where he became a proficient golfer. Family was very important to him and he loved creating family memories on their annual vacation to Ocean City, Md. celebrating their 59th summer in 2020. Tom enjoyed sports at every age. In the summers during his collegiate years, Tom played semi-professional baseball. He was a football referee for high school, college, and semi-pro for the Capital District Football Association for 30 years. He also belonged to the Capital District Umpire Association for 15 years. He was an original member of the Schenectady Old Timers Baseball Club. He played softball with the Krall's Men's league and in an over-50 league. He was involved in the Parkside YMCA as a recreation specialist and the Charlton School for Girls as a recreation counselor for many years. Tom is survived by his wife, Clare; his six children: Kathleen (Thomas) Fisch, Thomas (Carol) Cowell, Patricia (Timothy) Ivory, Colleen (Dana) Papazoni, Maureen (James) Robbins, and Michael (Andrea) Cowell; and 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who loved their "Papa." He was predeceased by his parents; sister Ellen Stafford; and brother Joseph Cowell. Services will be private. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Road, Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Ballston Spa. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
