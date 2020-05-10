Thomas Joseph Cowell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cowell, Thomas Joseph Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Thomas Joseph Cowell Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, born on December 29, 1933, in the city of Albany, was the son of Thomas Cowell Sr. and Ellen Behan. He grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1951, specializing in baseball and basketball. He continued his athletic prowess at St. Michael's College in Winooski, Vt. where he played baseball for three years and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1955. It was in Vermont where he met his wife of 64 years, Clare Robb. They were married in August 1956 and traveled to Fort Benning, Ga. where Tom completed his tour in the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1962 as a specialist. The young family moved back to the Schenectady/Saratoga Springs area where they made a home with their six children. Tom was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Labor starting as an investigator in the early days. In 1974, Tom was appointed unemployment superintendent for the southern part of the state and relocated to Binghamton, N.Y. In 1988, he returned to Albany under Mario Cuomo's administration as the Capital District regional director of the labor department. He took advantage of every promotion opportunity and retired as a regional superintendent of unemployment insurance after 36 years. Tom and Clare then became snowbirds enjoying 20 plus years wintering in Fort Myers, Fla. where he became a proficient golfer. Family was very important to him and he loved creating family memories on their annual vacation to Ocean City, Md. celebrating their 59th summer in 2020. Tom enjoyed sports at every age. In the summers during his collegiate years, Tom played semi-professional baseball. He was a football referee for high school, college, and semi-pro for the Capital District Football Association for 30 years. He also belonged to the Capital District Umpire Association for 15 years. He was an original member of the Schenectady Old Timers Baseball Club. He played softball with the Krall's Men's league and in an over-50 league. He was involved in the Parkside YMCA as a recreation specialist and the Charlton School for Girls as a recreation counselor for many years. Tom is survived by his wife, Clare; his six children: Kathleen (Thomas) Fisch, Thomas (Carol) Cowell, Patricia (Timothy) Ivory, Colleen (Dana) Papazoni, Maureen (James) Robbins, and Michael (Andrea) Cowell; and 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who loved their "Papa." He was predeceased by his parents; sister Ellen Stafford; and brother Joseph Cowell. Services will be private. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Road, Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Ballston Spa. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 10, 2020
Cowell family,
I reffed football with Tom on different occasions at different levels and enjoyed his camaraderie at all times. Sorry to read about his passing. I will keep Tom in my prayers and may he rest in peace.
Sandy Brousseau
Friend
May 10, 2020
Clare and Family: I have many great memories of Tom, both working for him in Binghamton and when working in related DOL offices. We shared outside interests in baseball, playing softball, and officiating sports. I always enjoyed getting together. May he rest in peace.
Jim & Sue Miller
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Clare and Family - I am so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. We worked together from the opening of the NYS DOL Community Service Center in Saratoga and I have many fond memories of those times as Tom lead our efforts helping employers and job seekers in our community. My sincere condolences in this tough time and may your memories of the happy family times, his sense of humor, many stories comfort you. Peace.
John
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Clare and kids our deepest feekings for your loss. Although nor as close since retirement I cherish all the many times we spent with Tom and you at work, the track and social gatherings all around Saratoga. Tom was a true gentleman who was respected by his staff and loved by his friends. We shall miss him forever. Bless your family
Frank McCloskey
Friend
May 8, 2020
Clare and Family, We were so sorry to hear about Tom. We have so many fond memories of you all when you lived in Binghamton and we were neighbors. Keep all your special memories close to your hearts. Love, Judy and Sam Wentz
Judy Wentz
Friend
May 7, 2020
Colleen an d Family, Thinking of you all at this time. May you keep many memories of him close to your hearts.
Anne Arquette (Felber)
Teacher
May 7, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Tom's passing. He was a GREAT and CARING boss who gave me a chance to excel. I will be forever grateful for all he did for me and my career at DOL. My heart goes out to Clare, their children and grandchildren hoping that fond memories will somehow soften the impact of their loss.
Carol Elwell
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Clare and family. Great memories around the pool at Cross Creek. He and Gary were of the same mold and never knew a stranger. Just knowing that there playing golf and making birdies. Kelli & Brian Heimbach
May 6, 2020
To Thomas' Family and Friends,
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved