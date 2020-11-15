Goliber, Thomas Joseph ALBANY Thomas Joseph Goliber, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, he is the son of Ruth M. Goliber and the late Earl F. Goliber. Thomas was a resident of the Rosemont House in Albany. He enjoyed bowling, shopping, music, television and trips to the movies. The family would like to thank the staff of Warren, Washington and Albany County ARC, especially the staff of the Rosemont House for their wonderful care and compassion for Thomas throughout his stay with them. Thomas is survived by his mother, Ruth Goliber; and his siblings, Susan (Thomas) Couture, Earl (Theresa) Goliber, Michael (Elizabeth) Goliber, Glenn (Lynn) Goliber, Jeffrey Goliber and Christopher (Heather) Goliber. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear Rosemont friends. Those wishing to remember Thomas in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to, The Warren, Washington and Albany County ARC, 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Funeral services for Thomas will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 12 p.m. at The Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. Masks will be required at all times and social distancing will be practiced at all times. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com