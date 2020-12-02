Talarico, Thomas Joseph COLONIE Thomas Joseph Talarico, 81 of Colonie, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Troy, on February 26, 1939, he was the son of the late Antonio and Anastasia (Capitola) Talarico. He was a graduate of Troy High School and a former communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Troy. Thomas was the proud owner and operator of Talco Printing Inc. for over 34 years. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors during the many years of living in Lake George. He spent many years volunteering at the Albany International Airport as a Canine Relations Ambassador. Tom was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He had a special love for his canine boys, Chunk and Bruno. Survivors include his loving children, Tommy Talarico, Pamela Talarico, Vincent (Alexandra) Talarico, and Michael Talarico; his sisters, Marian (John) Deep, and Patsy (Norm) Morrison; his cherished grandson, Jimmy Saddlemire; and dear friend Betsy LaCross. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Talarico and Richard "Tally" Talarico. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, at 12 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Deacon Frank Garceau officiating.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that in memory of Tom to perform a "random act of kindness." For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.