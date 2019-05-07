|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Rourke.
|
|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Victory Church
Rourke, Thomas L. GLADWYNE, Pa. Thomas Leland Rourke, age 83, passed away on May 2, 2019, in Gladwyne, Pa. Born on August 25, 1935 in Troy, N.Y., Tom touched many lives as a scholar, teacher, friend, philanthropist, and family man. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas W. Rourke and Grace Ryan Rourke, he continued the family legacy as a lifelong and generous Troy resident and supporter. Tom attended grade school in Troy and was "surrogate valedictorian" of his School No. 16 class in 1949, instead of Creel Froman who had better grades but was the unfortunate victim of an arbitrary residence disqualification. Tom was a graduate of Deerfield Academy (1953) and continued his education at Princeton University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in English in 1957. He received his Master's Degree in Elementary Education at Russell Sage College (1959). His passion for teaching and literature led him to a career in education. He taught at St. Peter's and St. Patrick's Academy in Troy until 1979. Tom also served in the New York State National Guard, retiring as a second lieutenant. Tom was a generous supporter of the YMCA and served on several local boards, including Vanderheyden Hall, Rensselaer County Chapter of the Red Cross, and The International Talc Company. He was a communicant of St. Francis De Sales Church. Over the past 20 years, Tom resided on Taylor Lane in Troy with his lifelong love, Dorothy Taylor Howey. Together, they cheered on the Giants, squabbled over scrabble, tended to their gardens, and hosted a variety of holiday, summer, and plein air painting events with their cherished family and friends, both old and new. As a pillar of not just the Rourke family, he will be greatly missed by Dorothy's children, Brian Howey, John Howey, Peter Howey and Gretchen James. Described as an old school gentleman, his wit and charm were unmatched. Modesty, however, forbade Tom from mentioning his scaling the Matterhorn, writing the lyrics to the popular song "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini", winning a gold medal for platform diving, running a spy ring in postwar Berlin, and working aboard a tramp steamer circumnavigating the globe. Tom is survived by his longtime companion Dorothy Taylor Howey; his sister Janet Rourke Powell and her children and grandchildren, Karen and Donald Steinmetz, Frank and Susie Wollaeger, Michael and Margo Wollaeger, Mark and Blythe Wollaeger, and Anne Thorsen. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Avenue, Troy NY 12180. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 79 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY 12180. Reception to follow at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|