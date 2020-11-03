1/1
Thomas M. Haselsteiner
1925 - 2020
Haselsteiner, Thomas M. ALBANY Thomas M. Haselsteiner, 94, entered eternal life Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born on December 11, 1925, he was the son of John and Nellie Broader Haselsteiner. He was predeceased by Lois, his wife of 66 years; his brother John (Jean) Haseltine; and his sister Marie (Francis) Dignum. He was dad to Cindy Pettit; and Poppie to his grandchildren, Brandon (Tina) Pettit, Taylor (Dave) McGrath and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lydia and Olivia; and Uncle Tommy to Mark (Leslee) Haseltine, Beth (Kevin) Flanders, Donna Tomlinson and Ellen (Jim) Schirmer. He was born and raised in Albany, graduating from Blessed Sacrament, Vincentian Institute and Siena College. Tom was drafted into World War II and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After basic training in Miami, he was shipped to Wofford College in South Carolina then Gunterfield Air Institute in Montgomery Ala. for pre-flight school where he learned Morse code and navigation. He then went to SanMarcus, Texas for dead reckoning navigation training using celestial and radio navigation. After discharge, he enrolled in Siena College's accounting program and graduated in 1949. He was a lifelong devoted Siena alum and basketball fan! His financial career included American Locomotive Co., Fidelity Bank, Manufacturers Hanover Trust and JPMorgan Chase. When he retired, he became a full-time Poppie picking up Brandon and Taylor from St. Pius every day and supervising homework time! He was a history expert and a math whiz. He and Grammie were at every game, concert, recital, parade and school event. Tom was a man of faith and was a 60-year member of St. Pius X. He and Lois were in the back pew for the 8:00 Mass every Sunday! He was a long-time usher and a member of the first St. Pius X Parish Council. Special thank you to Dr. Akbari, Jackie and all of the Mount Carmel East team at Teresian House. Funeral services on Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. You may view the Mass via livestream on the St. Pius Loudonville Facebook page. Please only enter the church from the main doors; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 9:45 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
