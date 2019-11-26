O'Brien, Thomas M. ALBANY Thomas M. O'Brien died at home in Albany on November 19, 2019, after a long series of health challenges. Tom was born in Jersey City, N.J., on July 9, 1942, the only child of James J. O'Brien and Margaret Mary O'Keefe O'Brien, who predeceased him. He graduated from St. Peter's Preparatory School in 1960 and received a B.A in English from St. Peter's College in 1964 when he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His graduate studies in English at the University of Maryland were interrupted by a call to active duty with the Army in 1967. He served as a Civil Affairs Officer in Vietnam from 1968-69 and received a Bronze Star for meritorious service, as well as a Medal of Honor from the Republic of Vietnam. He returned to the University of Maryland to complete his M.A. in English and joined the Army Reserve where he served until 1980 and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for the execution of a complex training project. In his civilian career after teaching undergraduate courses in English at the University of Maryland and at St. Peter's College, Tom joined the administration at the University of Maryland and continued that profession at the University at Albany from which he retired in 1996. Tom was an avid sports fan. He closely followed the New York Yankees, Giants and Rangers and enjoyed the college basketball season. Although Tom had never set foot on an ice rink, he loved being a "Hockey Dad" and attended Jay's practices and games from beginner skating lessons through travel youth hockey and high school and college programs. Though his career direction changed, Tom never lost his affinity for reading fiction and regularly completed two or three novels a week. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roseanne Hill O'Brien of Albany; his son, Jay O'Brien, daughter-in-law, Kim Conole O'Brien, and three beloved granddaughters, Maeve, Keelin and Meaghan O'Brien, all of Honeoye Falls, N.Y. Friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Wednesday, November 27, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany, N.Y. Visitation will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Tom in a special way may send a contribution in his name to the Wildwood Foundation, 2995 Curry Road Ext., Schenectady, N.Y. 12303 or to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019