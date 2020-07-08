Roberts, Thomas M. STILLWATER Thomas M. Roberts of Stillwater, died on July 6, 2020, at home. Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Agnes Roberts and Kenneth Cassidy. Tom was raised with the help of his maternal aunts, Margaret Kelly, Edna Tucker, Mary D' Avignon, and grandparents, Charles and Catherine Roberts, all being deceased. He joined the USAF in 1951 and retired in 1971 after being stationed in places such as Great Falls, Mont., Goose Bay, Labrador; Puerto Rico, and Cold Bay, Alaska. When younger he enjoyed all the hunting and fishing those areas provided but his favorite trip was king crab fishing for a week off the coast of Alaska. Tom was also employed at Macy's in Colonie for over 17 years and managed the gourmet foods and small delicatessen. His customers and fellow employees enjoyed his chicken salad and tried for many years to get him to divulge his recipe. Sadly that recipe went to the grave with him. Thomas married Jacquelyn (LaBarge) in 1953, spending nearly 65 years together, until her passing in June 2018. Tom is survived by three children, Kathleen R. Slusher (fiance Kenneth Rupert) of Stillwater, Timothy E. Roberts and his wife Mary, of North Grafton, Mass. and Andrew L. Roberts and his wife Andrea Smith, of Schenectady. Thomas also has four grandchildren to survive him, Bryana Slusher of Leander, Texas, Jessica (Michael) Crosier of Hudson, Mass., Daryl (Jesalee) Roberts of Grafton, Mass., and Thomas A. Roberts of Schenectady. There are also three wonderful great-grandchildren, Ian, Marcel and Elliana Roberts.Jacquelyn's family brought him wonderful family gatherings at Thanksgiving. He has three sisters-in-law that survive him, Joan Moll, Helen LaBarge and Paula (Tom) Mehan. Also surviving are Tom's half-sister, Ethel Horton of Crossville, Tenn. whom he found later in life; and cousins, Teresa Kelly Lurenzo, Mary Pat Parry and Gene (Julie) Cook. Services will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery with immediate family only, due to the virus restrictions. In place of flowers, please send a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Animal Protection Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com