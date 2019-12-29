Stevens, Thomas M. ALBANY Thomas M. Stevens, 48, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Tom was the son of Roger Stevens of Florida and Judy Stevens of Albany. Tom is survived by his sister, Tanya, and his nephew, Jude. Services will be held privately. Interment to follow at a later date determined by the family. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019