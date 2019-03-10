Barker, Dr. Thomas Mack BRUNSWICK Beloved husband and father, Dr. Thomas Mack Barker, age 89 of Troy, passed away in his home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Professor Barker was born in Minneapolis, pursued undergraduate and graduate studies at Carleton College and Harvard University, and received his doctorate from the University of Minnesota. Dr. Barker was a professor emeritus of history at the State University of New York at Albany and authored or co-authored over half a dozen books and countless articles on European military history and the American War of Independence. Generations of graduate students benefited from his mentoring and went on to teach history themselves. Dr. Barker was predeceased by his parents and his only sibling, Mrs. Mary Mack Duncan, of London, England. His survivors include extended family, friends and caregivers in the United States, Australia, England and Austria. Professor Barker's memory will be honored at a future date, but donations in his memory may be directed to the , the or the Community Hospice Foundation (518-482-4433, donate.givetocommunityhospice.org). Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary