Mitchison, Thomas NORTH CHATHAM After a valiant battle with leukemia, Tom took the trip to join his sister Sandy in heaven on August 21, 2019. For two days prior to his death he was surrounded by the love of his life, Lyn and their two children. He also had his brother, sister-in-law, five grandsons and friends. They laughed and cried together and told many stories. He enjoyed his last meal, a "Stewart's milk shake" brought to him by his son. He will continue to live through his son Kyle; his daughter Kristen Zimmer; and his five grandsons, Travis, Cody, Austin, Mitchell and Mason. Tom had a special place in his heart for his son-in-law Kevin. Tom's connection with "his girls"; Olivia, Michelle, Jennifer, Denise, Abigail, Jen, Pam, Margot, Sheila, Karen, Gwen and Lana always gave him a sense of being loved. He will be missed by his sister, Joyce; and hunting buddies, his brother Ray, Gerry Flemming, and Paul Barbarotto. Tom was proud of Whitehall, his hometown, his college, SUNY Cobleskill and his long years of working for Tennessee Gas Pipeline. He enjoyed his firewood business and being a farmer. One of his greatest pleasures was working! Tom was touched by the care given to him over the years at NYOH by Dr. Dudek, Amanda De Piero, P.A., the ladies in the lab and nurses, especially Lisa Hodovanec who is like a daughter! Dr. Paul Barbarotto's warm compassion and care honored Tom over the years. Lyn is so grateful for the extra time they had together for traveling and enjoying nature. Tom especially enjoyed unwinding at their home away from home on the Schroon River. Lyn will hold memories of their recent canoe trip to Boreas Ponds, close to her heart. There will be a celebration of Tom's life in the North Chatham church on Friday, August 30 at 4 p.m. Tom chose that time so that everyone can get their work done first! Contributions in Tom's memory can be made to , 1 Marcus Blvd #104, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019