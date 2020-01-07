Nally, Thomas Neil ALBANY Thomas Neil Nally, 60 of Albany, passed away on December 30, 2019, after a lengthy hospital stay. Tom is survived by his siblings, Susan, Michael, Patricia, Janet, William; and eight nieces and nephews. Tom attended St. Catherine of Siena School and Christian Brothers Academy. Despite Tom's struggles, he pursued in earnest and won his battle with sobriety. Tom had many friends in the sober community. He was a man who spoke his mind and was respected by those who knew him well. He loved classic rock, enjoyed the old black and white TV shows, and loved animals. Tom was predeceased by his parents, M. Eileen and Francis J Nally. A gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held on January 10, at Mater Christi Church. The wake is at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may donate to NAMI NYS, 90 Pine St., #105, Albany 12207. Kindly respect a fragrant free environment.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020