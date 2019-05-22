Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas O'Neill. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Neill, Thomas NASSAU Thomas H. "Tommy" O'Neill, 20, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2019, in Pennsylvania. Born in Troy, he was the son of Thomas F. and Annamarie O'Neill. Tommy was a proud member of the Columbia Wrestling team. He also tried his hand at baseball, football and even tennis where he was respectfully told he was the worst player ever, but good for morale. Tommy's sidekick was his beloved dog Chubs who went everywhere with him and was nominated sorority relations chair for his Kappa Sigma chapter. Tommy also enjoyed fishing, Yankees baseball, and last but not least President Trump. He was currently enrolled at Virginia Tech. where he was studying to become a systems and industrial engineer. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and loved spending time with his brothers. He is survived by his loving parents, Thomas and Annamarie O'Neill; siblings, Robert and Jessica Woods; nieces and nephews, Arianna, Zoey, Maddie, Joey and Isabella Woods; and grandparents, Bertha (the late Joseph) Papale and Thomas H. and Bernice O'Neill. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Columbia Wrestling Booster Club, care of Anthony Servidone, 962 Luther Road, East Greenbush, NY, 12061 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. Online condolences may be offered at







