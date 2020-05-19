O'Reilly, Thomas INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. Thomas O'Reilly, 74 of Indian Trail, N.C., by way of Kinderhook, N.Y. and the Bronx, N.Y., passed away peacefully at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born September 10, 1945, in the Bronx to the late Bernard "Barney" and Catherine "Kitty" O'Reilly. Mr. O'Reilly spent the majority of his life working as a teacher, first in Catholic schools in the South Bronx, and then in Columbia County, N.Y. He was also a volunteer coach in the Northern Columbia Little League for many years. Those who knew him well will always remember him holding court telling stories about life in the Bronx, his love for the N.Y. Mets, N.Y. football Giants and a quality pint of beer. Mr. O'Reilly was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Bernard "Bernie" O'Reilly of the Bronx. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Caron O'Reilly, of Indian Trail; his son Brendan and fiance Julie Specht of Johnson City, N.Y.; his daughter Caron Kramer of New York, N.Y.; and son Timothy of Indian Trail, N.C.; as well as by his beloved grandchildren, Reilly Kramer of New York, N.Y., Aidan, Conor and Cavan O'Reilly of Johnson City, N.Y.; his brother Patrick and his wife Marjorie of Newton, Mass.; and several cousins, including dear Maureen Cleary of Long Beach, N.Y. The family will have a celebration honoring his life at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 1025 Kinderhook Street, Valatie, NY 12184.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store