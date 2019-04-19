DiBono, Thomas O. SCHENECTADY Thomas O. DiBono, 79, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1940, to Emma Martinese, and Leo DiBono. He served in the United States Air Force, graduated from Albany High School and worked G.E. as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, and fishing. He was predeceased by his sister Carolyn DiBono-Buck He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Van Poppel - DiBono; son, Ron and wife Gina DiBono; daughter, Belinda Varno, and youngest son, Kevin DiBono; grandchildren, Victoria and Eddie Varno, Candace DiBono, Bob and Lexi DiBono; sister, Nancy Deschenes, and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2019