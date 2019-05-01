DRUGDA Thomas P. 1942 2016 You are very much missed. We can't believe it is three years already, we hope you have seen your Dad Paul, Nan, Maureen's parents, Mary and John Liuzzi, brothers-in-law, Bob Mesick and Ronald Liuzzi, sisters-in-law, Loretta Liuzzi and Deloris Liuzzi and of course, our granddaughter Brittany Aaron. Tom, you have left such a hole in my heart (Maureen, wife). We will be with each other in the future, 'till then, know how much I miss you and love you. Your Mom asks every day where are you. My thanks go out to all my friends and relatives and everyone else who has helped me through such a difficult time. Daughter Kim D. and Scott, Kim C. and Brian, Tara and Jay and Jimmy all miss you and so do the grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Caine and Maddie also send their love. See you when I see you. Love Always and Forever, Maureen



