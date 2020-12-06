Mufale, Thomas P. RAVENA Thomas P. Mufale, 62, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise Riverin Mufale. Tom was the husband of Loretta Bonville Mufale; brother-in-law of Thomas (Donna) Bonville, Martin (Maura) Bonville, and Lawrence Bonville; uncle of Michael (Megan) Stott, and their children, Jesse and Harper, Matthew (Amy) Stott and their daughter Ana, Nicole Stott, Donald (Amanda) Bonville, Amy Bonville, and Danielle (Jonathan) Kipp; and nephew of Roseann (Edward) Mele, Theresa Purtell, Lucille Sherman, and Jane Clement. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Angela Stott. Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Tom in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or NYOH Community Cancer Foundation at newyorkoncology.com/donate
. To leave Tom's family a message on their guestbook, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com