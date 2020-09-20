Brown, Thomas Patrick NORWALK, Conn. Thomas Patrick Brown, 59, husband of Susan Brown, passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on December 13, 1960, in the Bronx, Tom was raised in Loudonville, and resided in Norwalk, Conn. Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Nora "Pat" Brown. Tom attended LaSalle Institute in Troy and received his B.A. from St. Michaels College in Winooski, Vt. Tom spent his professional career in commercial real estate financing and development. He enjoyed volunteering for the Norwalk Exchange Club, cooking at the Lobster tent during the annual Oyster Festival and bartending at the Norwalk Boat Show. A lacrosse fanatic, Tom was passionate about strengthening Norwalk's youth programs and was instrumental in the creation of Norwalk High School's offseason enrichment program (BOSS Lacrosse). Since childhood, Tom spent each summer on Cape Cod, a tradition he carried into adulthood with his own family and friends. Those closest to Tom will always remember how much he loved to entertain. His cooking and his "heavy pour" were legendary, and he always wanted everyone to have a good time. In addition to his wife Susan, Tom is survived by his daughter Leah and her husband Dan; his daughter Cailyn; his son Tyler; and grandsons, Nathan and William. He is also survived by his brothers, James (Linda) Brown of Cohoes, and Kieran (Susan) Brown of Loudonville; his beloved mother and father-in-law, Mary Jane and Bill Gardella, his many sisters and brothers-in-law and his 13 nieces and nephews.





