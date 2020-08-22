Taylor, Thomas Patrick BATON ROUGE, La. Thomas Patrick Taylor, beloved brother, passed away at his home in Baton Rouge, La., on August 7, 2020, following a long illness. Tom was born in Albany to the late Albert and Rita (Cahill) Taylor on April 13, 1961. After graduating from Hudson Valley Community College with a degree in electrical engineering technology, Tom lived briefly in Cherry Hill, N.J. before moving to Baton Rouge, La. where he resided for the remainder of his life. He was dedicated to his work at Alarm Center Security. Tom is survived by his siblings: Susan, Melinda, Stephen (Eileen), Theresa (Frank DiPietro), Christine Kelley (Brian) and Kim Migliozzi (Lawrence); family friend Theresa Segel (Burton); several nieces and nephews, and his feline companion, Mosie. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brian Watson and Tom's co-workers at Alarm Center Security for becoming his extended family in Louisiana. Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately. Interment will be in the family plot in St. Agnes Cemetery, Albany. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home at resthavenbatonrouge.com/listings
