Pendergast, Thomas SNYDERS LAKE Nelson Thomas Pendergast of Snyders Lake passed away on March 3, 2020, at his home at the age of 74 from complications of heart disease. He is survived by his three children, Kim (Chuck) Mero of Poestenkill, Pamela Koch of Brunswick and Nicolaus (Lisa) Pendergast of Averill Park; his stepson Adam King; his grandchildren, Christopher Mero of Tennessee, Daniel (Chelsea) Mero of Schodack, Megan Paul of Brunswick and Cameron Koch of Cohoes; as well as his step-grandchildren, Tyler Houser, Ricky Houser and Kiera King; his two sisters, Dianne Roberts of Wynantskill and Mary Pendergast of New Jersey; and a brother David Pendergast of Troy, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Rogers Peleski and Nelson Ira Pendergast; as well as his brother William H. Williams; and stepson Michael King. Tom worked in the construction and HVAC field, most recently for Hastings Heating in Troy. Tom was cremated, and there were no services, so if you are one of the many people who knew him, please take a moment to say a prayer that he is at peace now.



