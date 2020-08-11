Clas, Thomas R. SCHENECTADY Thomas Robert Clas passed away August 9, 2020, at his residence in the Schenectady Center one week after celebrating his 90th birthday with family. Born August 2, 1930, Tom was the youngest of 10 children to John William and Anna Mary (Dillon) Clas. Tom graduated from Cathedral Academy in 1948. "An idealist, steadfast and reliable" yearbook character traits that couldn't be truer! He had a playfully-roguish reputation that everyone was drawn to, including a brilliant and beautiful Carol Grant. In 1951, they started their marriage in California where he was stationed during the Korean War. In the Army, Tom specialized in communications and hijinks. After the war, they moved back to Albany, and raised their family. Before retiring from the U.S. Post Office, Tom sometimes worked three jobs to support his young family. But it wasn't all work... he enjoyed playing tennis, golf and cards, and enjoyed a good bourbon. Most of all, he loved time with family at Saratoga Racetrack, fishing and family trips to Cape Cod, Sea Ranch, Calif., and Wild Dunes, S.C. Tom made friends everywhere he went, especially on the many road trips he and Carol took. After Carol's passing, Tom was lucky to meet and marry Phyllis VanWinkle. This late-in-life partnership expanded his family and ensured filled seats at the poker table. They lived happily in Rotterdam, until Phyllis' passing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nine siblings; his wife of nearly 50 years Anne Carol (Grant) Clas; son Thomas Clas; wife Phyllis (VanWinkle) Clas; and stepson John Mosher. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Susan Bohenek and Carol Clas (Elizabeth Donati) of Albany; son Peter Clas (Ellen) of Waterford, Conn.; granddaughter Jennifer Pritchard Munyan (Brian) of Averill Park; and great-granddaughters, Katherine and Delaney. Tom is also survived by his three stepdaughters, Jane Capello (Ron), Betsy Murray (John) and Denise Hoblock, and many stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. We thank the staff on the Birch unit of the Schenectady Center for their kindness and care. A burial service will be held at 11 a.m., August 13, in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Holy Sepulchre Rd., Rensselaer. Memorials may be given to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202, capitalcityrescuemission.org
