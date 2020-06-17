Rider, Thomas R. CASTLETON Thomas R. Rider, 74 of Castleton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a courageous battle with leukemia. Thomas was born in Troy, the son of the late Richard P. and Madelin H. (German) Rider. Thomas graduated from Troy High School then attended Hudson Valley Community College where he received his associate degree. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War then went to work for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor before retiring as a supervisor after 30 years of service. Thomas had a great sense of humor and always had a story to tell to entertain others. He was known as the mayor of his neighborhood as he stopped to talk to neighbors while on his walks. One of his favorite pastimes was watching his grandchildren play their sports games. He also enjoyed his time at the lake, sitting in the driveway counting cars and cooking on the grill. Thomas was predeceased by his wife Susan M. Rider. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Morse; sister Jean Vincent; and brother James (Susan) Rider. He is also survived by his grandchildren, who called him "Boo," Gianna, Avery, Kaeden, and Logan as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Dana-Farber, NYOH, and Albany Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided. There will be no visitation. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be held graveside with social distancing on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1713 South Old Post Rd., Castleton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215 in Thomas's name or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.