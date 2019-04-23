Sirchia, Thomas SCHUYLERVILLE Thomas Sirchia, 85, a lifelong resident of Schuylerville passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. Born on November 4, 1933, in Schuylerville, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Sirchia. Tom was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and was a veteran of World War II where he served with the U.S. Army during the occupation of Europe. He retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation and was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the N.Y. Mets and going to the race track. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Frank Sirchia, Auggie Sirchia, and Molly Perkins. Survivors include his sister, Kate Adams of Delray Beach, Fla.; primary caregiver and niece, Roseann (Michael) Butler, Diane Murphy, and Mary Jo (John) Urkevich; as well as several other nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. At his request, there will be no calling hours. Memorials may be made to the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2019