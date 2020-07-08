Thomas Tatko

Tatko, Thomas EAST GREENBUSH Thomas Joseph Tatko passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Albany on October 24, 1937, to the late Stephen and Anna Tatko. Thomas graduated from Van Rensselaer High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis, while stationed in Turkey. He was the beloved husband to the late Rosemary Tatko of 57 years. Father of Thomas K. Tatko (Christine) and Teresa M. Swartz (James). Grandfather of Brittany (Shawn), Haley, Jesse, Trevor and great-grandfather to Ellison. Thomas is survived by his sister Cecilia Tatko Janowski. Predeceased by his brothers, Stephen and Vincent Tatko. Also survived by his wife Rosemary's family whom he loved dearly, Joyce (Michael) Rhatigan, Jane Grugan, Michael (Jean) Nunziato, Donald (Dolly) Nunziato, Christine (Keith) Lochner, Patricia (Michael) Colletti, Judy Nunziato and Kathy Nunziato. Predeceased by Janice Nunziato SanFilippo, Robert Nunziato, Richard Nunziato, William Grugan, Harry Janowski and Janet Tatko. Thomas is also survived by several nieces, nephews, many dear friends and lifelong best friends, Dave Thomas and Fred Cosimo. Tommy aka "Poppy," was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and loved spending time watching the Bronx Bombers. A passionate hunter and fisherman who passed down this love to many generations in his family. He was employed by BASF until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his camp on Lake Champlain and on Lake Ontario fishing for the big one. One of his favorite things to do was go to Hampton Beach, N.H. with his family where he enjoyed relaxing and eating seafood. A true man of integrity, he was the anchor of our family and would do anything for anyone in need. His devotion to his wife, Rosemary and his family was always so dear to his heart. He was a strong, hard working individual, with a caring soul who will be missed immensely. A private funeral service for Thomas will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Facial covering must be worn. Social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Interment will take place in the New Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can may made to the CoNSERNS-U of Rensselaer, NY.