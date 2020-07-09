1/1
Thomas Tatko
Tatko, Thomas EAST GREENBUSH Thomas Joseph Tatko passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Albany on October 24, 1937, to the late Stephen and Anna Tatko. A private funeral service for Thomas will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Facial covering must be worn. Social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Interment will take place in the New Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas may may made to the CoNSERNS-U of Rensselaer.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
4 entries
July 8, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 8, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Arabio
July 8, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
