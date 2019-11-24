Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Tucker. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Send Flowers Obituary

Tucker, Thomas RAVENA Thomas Tucker, 76, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Howard and Shirley (Bailey) Tucker. Tom attended Siena College and Russell Sage College before going on to teach business subjects and coach at Draper High School in Schenectady and at R-C-S High School. Upon retirement he became the editor-in-chief for ten years at the Ravena News Herald. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and N.Y.S. Army National Guard. He was a member of New York State basketball official's organization for 25 years, the New York State Teacher's Association and the National Educational Association. Also known to many as "Big T," he was one of the finest athletes playing football, basketball and baseball. He was named first team all star in all three sports in the Central Hudson Valley League. Survivors include his children, Tracy (Thomas) Keppler, Jennifer (Todd) Polverelli and Anthony (Kristina) Tucker; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Green Tucker; son Lance Tucker; and brother, Timothy Tucker. All services for Thomas were held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to The Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd, Ravena, NY, 12143.











