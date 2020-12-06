Condon, Thomas V. POTSDAM Thomas Vincent Condon, 60 of Potsdam and formerly of Albany, passed away on December 2, 2020. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of Claudine (Place) Condon and the late Thomas F. Condon. Tom was born in Syracuse and the family moved back to Albany shortly thereafter. His joyful, happy personality earned him the lifelong nickname "Hap" at a young age. Tom graduated from Albany High School and Hudson Valley Community College and worked as a mechanic and body shop manager for several different shops and dealerships. He was an avid weight lifter and at one time owned his own gym. Tom was proud to have retired from Verizon after many years and was a staunch union supporter and member of CWA. Later in life, Tom relocated to Plattsburgh ("best decision I ever made") where he enjoyed North Country living. There, he finally found Laurie, for whom he'd "been searching [for his] whole life" and was looking forward to their future together. He had a great love of boating, spending days enjoying the sun. He loved riding his Harley, fishing, the Adirondacks and all animals, having fostered many stray and feral cats and supported their adoption process. He loved watching the Three Stooges and Judge Judy. Tom loved staying connected with family and friends, whether it be for just a few minutes or hours on end and would often reach out to see how everyone was doing. Tom never took the easy road, though it may have appeared that way to others. He had many struggles in life. His soul signed up for far more pain than his body, heart and mind were ready to accept. He was a beautiful, kind, honest person, trying to find peace in the world. His smile was his shield. "Happy," you finally made it to the place which your name has always promised. Tom is survived by mother Deannie Condon; fiancee Laurie Mousaw; siblings, MaryLee Thornton (Glen), Susan Googins (David) and Kevin Condon (Tracy); uncle Mickey Condon (Joyce); along with several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and too many cousins to count. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Wednesday, December 9, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Guests must wear masks, social distance and will be limited to 30 inside the building at any given time. Due to current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Focus on Ferals, Inc. at focusonferalstoday.com
. Online condolences may be offered to Tom's family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com