Thomas "Tommy" VanAuken
VanAuken, Thomas "Tommy" ALTAMONT Thomas VanAuken, "Tommy", 63, entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020, after a long, valiant battle with lung cancer. He lived most of his life in Altamont. Tommy, a gentle soul, led a quiet life, very devoted to his family, especially his favorite niece, Penny. After serving in the Army, he came home and volunteered as a fireman for Altamont. He worked as a state employee for 28 years in the buildings and grounds department, recently retiring due to his illness. Tommy was the son of the late Harry and Olive (Burke) VanAuken and was predeceased by brothers, Robert and sister-in-law Barbara (Langlois), and recently Harry "Al" VanAuken. He is survived by his brothers, Clifford (Linda), and Terry of Altamont and William (Marianne) of Arizona; and sister-in-law, Victoria VanAuken; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his doctors and Community Hospice at St. Peter's for their care and support. A private family service will be held at a later date.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
