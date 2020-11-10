Connery, Thomas W. "Jake" GREEN ISLAND Thomas W. "Jake" Connery, age 78, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous 23-year battle with Parkinson's. Jake was born on June 4, 1942, in Troy, the son of Wilfred H. Connery and Carolyn Gillam Connery. A life-long resident of Green Island, Jake enjoyed several careers. He was employed as a welder at the former Bendix Corp. in Green Island retiring after 30 years. He was a call man for the Green Island Fire Department, evening maintenance staff at Siena College and later, after his retirement, became the maintenance supervisor for Heatly School, and then Finning Properties. He was a talented fabricator and handy man whose garage and workshop were always open to neighbors and friends. Jake leaves behind memories of a life well-lived and was happiest with the company of family and friends, and a cold beer in his hand. He enjoyed trips to the casinos, the Saratoga Race Course, the Jersey Shore, Florida, Loon Lake, and weekends by the pool eating homemade pizza with family and friends. His grandchildren were everything to him and they happily returned the abundant love and attention he gave. He was the beloved husband of Sandra Reinoehl Connery, for 57 years. Her compassionate, loving care provided his greatest wish, which was to remain in the comfort of his home with his family. While the disease took much of his physical strength it was never able to take his strength of family, which he held with so much pride. Jake will be forever missed by his grateful children, Denise (James) Finning, Thomas (Susan) Connery and Jeffrey (Kellie) Connery; along with his cherished grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, and Logan Finning. Derek, the late Brian, Monica, Kane, and Ava Connery. He is survived as well, by his sister Eileen (William) Shepard; his brother-in-law, William (late Anna) Reinoehl and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Carol Ann (Lawrence) Lansing and Rosemary Boehlke; as well as his in-laws, George and Frances Reinoehl. He was a member of the Watervliet Elks, the Vagabond, and Rod & Gun Clubs of Green Island. His family offers a special thanks to all those who provided a helping hand, no matter how small, especially the Green Island Fire Department and his home-health caregiver, Diane who provided the assistance needed to allow him the comforts of home until the end of his journey. Due to the restrictive nature of COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. The family will announce a celebration of life for Jake when it is safe to be together again and respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, The Parkinson's Foundation, or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com