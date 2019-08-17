Domery, Thomas W. Sr. SELKIRK Thomas W. Domery Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Tom was born in Albany to the late Thomas Henry Domery and Elinor Hazel Stoops. He was a member of the Capital District Blacksmith Association, North East Stock Car Old Timers, and the Rabbiteers- reenactment group. Survivors include his children, Thomas (Kathryn) Domery Jr., Wendy (Les) Hunt, James Domery, and daughter-in law, Melissa Kenney; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Eileen Mulligan; children, Tammy Lynn Domery and Jeffrey Domery; grandson, David Hunt; brother, Peter Domery; and beloved dog Scooch. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Thomas's memory may be made to the Jerusalem Cemetery Association, 1415 Indian Fields Rd, Feura Bush, NY, 12067.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2019