King, Thomas W. IV ALBANY Thomas W. King IV, 55 of Albany, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Tommy was born in Albany, the son of the late Thomas W. King Jr., and Carol Guilbault King. He was a graduate of Albany High School, The College of Saint Rose, and SUNY Albany. Tommy was a social worker and a talented musician. He loved kayaking and was an amateur magician. Tommy is survived by his wife Michele Hill King; his sisters, Amy King (Hoffman) (Joseph Pasko) and Juliet King (Frank Novko); his nieces Jessica Hoffman and Bella "Finn" Carhart; and his in-laws, Richard and Jacqueline Hill; and brother-in-law Christopher Hill. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. The family suggests memorial contributions to Peppertree Rescue or Grafton Peace Pagoda. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
