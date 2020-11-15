1/
Thomas W. Nelson

Nelson, Thomas W. WYNANTSKILL Thomas W. Nelson passed away on November 9, 2020. Tom was a graduate of the University of San Francisco and earned a M.S. from SUNY Albany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed on the USS John S. McCain DL 3, serving on the Formosa Patrol in 1956. Tom retired from Emma Willard School after 31 years of service in a variety of leadership roles. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Louise Nelson; three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. The family appreciates the loving support of their many friends, especially the neighbors in the Spring Landing neighborhood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's memory to Sacred Heart School or Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180 would be appreciated. Online condolences at ddpurcellhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
