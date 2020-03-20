Fix, Thomas William VALATIE Thomas William Fix, 60, born on July 26, 1959, a longtime resident of Valatie, passed away after a brief illness on March 17, 2020. Tom was a welder at Mooradian Hydraulics in Castleton. He loved all outdoor adventures, fishing, hunting, boating, camping and very fond of a relaxing campfire, especially in Newcomb, N.Y. He is survived by his girlfriend Polly Coogan of Colonie; parents, Bill and Phyllis Fix of Valatie; sisters, Susan (Jay) Kuhar of Naples, Fla., Kathleen (Kai) Sabens of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. and Joyce Fix-Devenpeck (predeceased Stuart) of Malta; also his nieces and nephews, Dayna (John), Jake, Andrew (Cassie), Virginia and Juliette. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Murphy. He will miss and be missed conversing with his after work mates at Four Brothers. There is a private family service planned at Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, as well as a celebration of life BBQ on July 26, 2020, held at Kinderhook Lake Community Hall from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Valatie Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2020