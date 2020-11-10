DiFabio, Thomasine GREEN ISLAND Tommye DiFabio died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, ready to meet her God. At the age of 99, she had managed to say enough rosaries to carry her children and grandchildren to heaven when their times come. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1939. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the Altar Rosary Society in the parish of the former St. Joseph Church on George Street in Green Island. She also was a member of La Salle Institute High School Mother's Club. After her children moved on she worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance and retired in the '70s. Although she never had time to read books because of her domestic responsibilities, she did take up voracious reading in the last 40 years; so many as three or four books a week, fiction and non-fiction. The biggest challenge was nursing her beloved husband Joe full-time. She managed him and her household all while determined to live their lives together until Joe died at age 86. She continued to live independently into her 99th year. She kept busy and brought her entire extended family together weekly and for that we are all thankful. Tommye was the daughter of the late Ralph and Clorinda Miccio; and the beloved wife of the late Joseph DiFabio Sr. She was the loving mother of Virginia Acquario (William) of Delmar, Philomena McKeon (Matthew Sasinowski) of Clifton Park and Joseph DiFabio (Kathleen) of Troy; cherished grandmother of William Acquario III, Stephen Acquario (Lisa), Adam Acquario (Elise), Benjamin Acquario (Kristin), Robert McKeon (Albina), David McKeon, Joseph (Erin Beller) DiFabio, Jessica DiFabio (late George Moglia), and Peter DiFabio; and sister of the late Marion Cahill, Mary Keegan, Angeline Pusatere, Philomena Capano, and Peter, Frank, and Sylvester Miccio. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren who knew her well. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Interment will be beside her husband Joe, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.Ca
lling hours will be on Wednesday, November 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. Contributions in memory of Tommye may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
for more information or to sign the online guestbook.