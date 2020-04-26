Frantzen, Thresea ALBANY Thresea Frantzen, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. Theresa was the daughter of the late Alex and Bertha Watts. Thresea was the devoted wife to Fran Frantzen; they were married 53 years. Thresea was born on January 12, 1933, in Joppa, Md. She was a class of 1949 graduate of Old Post Road High School in Joppa, Md. She married her husband Fran in 1967. They settled in Knox, living there for nearly 30 years. While there, Thresea was a member of the Knox Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, was an avid bowler in the Knox Fire Department and enjoyed many friendships; retiring in Albany. Though she relocated to New York, Thresea always had a place in her heart for Maryland. Thresea is survived by her children, James Watts, Mark (Janelle) Frantzen, and Brett (Marie) Frantzen; her grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Lexy, Joseph, and Julianna; her sisters, Carol Watts Smith-Richardson and Estelle Gregg; and her niece, Lolly Cullum and many other loving relatives and friends. Thresea was predeceased by her brothers, James F. Watts, Jordan Watts, and Donald Watts; and her sister, Laura Popp. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Thresea's memory to the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Attn: Sarah Frisino, 2256 Burdette Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020