Williamson, Tillie HALFMOON Tillie Williamson, 95 of Lower Newtown Road, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Fedar Stephanowski. She was a 1943 graduate of Waterford High School. Tillie was employed for 20 years at the Grand Union Co. in Waterford and retired in 1992. Prior to that she was employed at the Waterford Manufacturing Co., Watervliet Arsenal, and the Ford Manufacturing Co. She was a communicant of St. Peter and St. Paul Church in Cohoes. Tillie enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and her nights out with the girls. Tillie was the widow of the late Howard Williamson and Hamilton Harris. She was the aunt of Patrick Murphy (Judy) of Los Angeles, Dorothy Demers (Larry) of Waterford, Judith Kuscsik of Buskirk and the late Edward Kuscsik Sr. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Kuscsik and John Stephanowski. Several other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. A Panachyda service will be held at 7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019