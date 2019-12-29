Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy A. Sorensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sorensen, Timothy A. WYNANTSKILL Timothy A. Sorensen, 68, a lifelong resident of Wynantskill, passed away on December 24, 2019, at his home with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Tim and his wife Nancy cherished their 48 years plus, shared with family and friends, which were the most memorable years of their lives. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Erle Sorensen and Pauline (Martterer) Sorensen. Timothy started his working days as an electrician at William's Press in the '70s. He continued his career at Boyd Printing as an electrician maintenance supervisor before retiring. Tim's enjoyable years were spent boating, slalom water skiing and fishing in his backyard of Snyder's Lake. He had great times traveling to casinos, NASCAR races and many Rhode Island camping trips with Dave and a trail of dearest friends. "A devoted husband, father, and PaPa, he will be missed sorely by many and memories will be spoken of daily and forever a man that lived his way!" Love you Tim. In addition to his wife Nancy (Dougherty) Sorensen, he is survived by his daughter Kelly (Bill Jr.) Haupt of Wynantskill; his grandchildren, Billy Haupt III of Connecticut, and Kortney Haupt of California; his sister Kimberly (Paul) Mohl of Wynantskill; his nieces, Paula, Michelle, Tammy, Debra and Tracy (his goddaughter); additionally, his goddaughters, Jennifer and Jacqueline; and his sister-in-law Victoria Sorensen. Timothy was predeceased by his infant son Timothy J. Sorensen; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel (Marty) Sorensen, William (Charlotte) Sorensen and James Sorensen. There will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.







