Anatriello, Timothy ALBANY Timothy Anatriello, 54, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with his loving family by his side. Timothy was the son of Kenneth and Shirley (Ertell) Anatriello. Timothy was the owner of TNT Blacktopping. He operated the business for over 30 years. Timothy enjoyed spending time with his entire family. He enjoyed deer hunting, and spending time with his four legged companions. Timothy is survived by his daughter Sabrina Borini; a son, Timothy Anatriello Jr.; his mother Shirley; and a brother Kenneth Anatriello. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Thursday July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Entombment in Memory Gardens will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Beagle Freedom Project at bfp.org/donate. To leave a message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019