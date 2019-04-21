Hauser, Timothy B. SLINGERLANDS Timothy B. "Tim" Hauser, 35, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of Douglas and Tammy Bohl Hauser. He was raised in Slingerlands and educated in the Voorheesville Central Schools, graduating from the Clayton A. Bouton High School. He then graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, and earned his Master's Degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, with excellence in academia. During school, Tim enjoyed playing football, wrestling and rugby in college. While at Hobart, he liked to volunteer in the Senior Center. He enjoyed music, following 'The Disco Biscuits' and other musical acts, collecting certain rocks and minerals, and carpentry as his vocation, including other phases of construction. Tim was a sweet, kind and tenderhearted young man. In addition to his parents, Doug and Tammy, he is survived by his two brothers, Philip and Kris Hauser, both of Slingerlands; his aunts and uncles, Rick Bohl of Albany, Charlie and Carol Bohl of Schenectady, Cathy Bohl of Albany, Sally and Bob Miner of Cropseyville, Scott Hauser of Olympia, Wash., Wendy and Bill Liebl of Scotia, and Seamus and Patty Hodgkinson of Elsmere. He was predeceased by Becky Hodgkinson and Bernie Bohl. He is also survived by many cousins. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054 with the Rev. Russ Craig, Assoc. Pastor officiating, and his cousin, Pastor Charles Bohl of the Apalachin Alliance Church as a guest officiate. In lieu of flowers, Tim would have appreciated that any gifts in his memory be made to the of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205, in honor of his late grandfather. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY; (518) 272-5802. Please express online condolences at morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary