Carabis, Timothy C. TROY Timothy C. Carabis, 66 of 4th Avenue, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a sudden illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Bernard and Dorothy Cunningham Carabis and was a lifelong city resident. Graduating from Lansingburgh High School, Tim went on to H.V.C.C. where he earned an associate degree in business. He worked for 37 years as a postal carrier retiring in 2015. In his spare time, Tim enjoyed bowling and playing basketball but most especially watching his grandsons play basketball. Besides his parents, Tim was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Carabis. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cynthia L. Greene Carabis; devoted children: Timothy (Jennifer) Carabis Jr. of Glenmont, Robert (Lauren) Carabis of Waterford and Kelsey (Dane) Houshower of Troy; siblings: Thomas (Joanne) Carabis of Watervliet, Michael Carabis of Cape Canaveral, Fla. and Matthew (Mary) Carabis of Watervliet. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren: Kaleb, Logan, Aiden Pakosz, Jordan, Landon and Rhiannon; as well as several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave. (corner of 104th Street), Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
.