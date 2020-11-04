1/1
Horrocks, Timothy C. Jr. STILLWATER Timothy C. Horrocks Jr. died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his residence after a long struggle with Lupus. Born in Cohoes, Tim was the son of Terry Morin Rosko and the late Timothy C. Horrocks Sr. and the stepson of Michael Rosko. Tim was a graduate of Fort Edward High School where he was an exceptional athlete. He was a loving father, papa, son and brother. When he wasn't playing football himself, he was rooting for his Dallas Cowboys. He had also served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tim is survived by his loving daughters, Adora Ann-Marie, Leena Victoria and Hannah Mae; by his loving companion, Karen Beatie; by his siblings, Kerry Rose (Bob), Tonya Bressette (Dale), David and Eric Bombard, Daniel Rosko (Karen) and Amanda Rosko (Kyle); and by his beloved grandchildren, Lucien Loeper Jr. and Bailee Murray. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Leslie Folce as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
