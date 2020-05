Bruton, Timothy E. ALBANY Timothy E. Bruton, 62, passed away peacefully at his home on May 14, 2020. He was employed by SUNY Albany for 23 years as a water treatment technician until his retirement in 2010. Timothy leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Yvette M. Bruton, and host of nieces and nephews. Rest in peace my love, you earned your crown.