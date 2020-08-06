VanAmburgh, Timothy E. FONDA Timothy E. VanAmburgh, 58 of Getman Road, Fonda, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady after a brief illness. He was born on November 1, 1961, in Albany, a son of Harold and Diane Hosley VanAmburgh and graduated from Wells Central School in 1979. Tim lived in Fonda since 1992. At the time of his death, he was employed as support staff at Lexington ARC in Johnstown. Tim loved fishing and being outdoors. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Harold; and a brother, Harold Jr. Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Debra Allen VanAmburgh; his mother, Diane Hosley of Gloversville; a brother, Daniel VanAmburgh of Gloversville; his furry friend, Toby; and several aunts and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tribes Hill Fire Department or to GAVAC, both in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY, 12095.





