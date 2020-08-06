1/
Timothy E. VanAmburgh
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VanAmburgh, Timothy E. FONDA Timothy E. VanAmburgh, 58 of Getman Road, Fonda, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady after a brief illness. He was born on November 1, 1961, in Albany, a son of Harold and Diane Hosley VanAmburgh and graduated from Wells Central School in 1979. Tim lived in Fonda since 1992. At the time of his death, he was employed as support staff at Lexington ARC in Johnstown. Tim loved fishing and being outdoors. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Harold; and a brother, Harold Jr. Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Debra Allen VanAmburgh; his mother, Diane Hosley of Gloversville; a brother, Daniel VanAmburgh of Gloversville; his furry friend, Toby; and several aunts and cousins. Cremation was performed at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tribes Hill Fire Department or to GAVAC, both in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY, 12095.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halgas Funeral Home
111 County Hwy 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 883-5323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved