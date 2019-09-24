|
|
VanSleet, Timothy "Van" F. POESTENKILL Timothy "Van" F. VanSleet, 61 of Flint Dr., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital from a brief and sudden illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born October 29, 1957, in Cohoes to the late William M. and C. Ilean VanSleet. Tim graduated from Cohoes High School, class of 1975. Tim was retired from U.P.S. Ground and owned and operated Legacy Estate Sales in Poestenkill. Tim was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Tim also enjoyed attending "Rock the Block" concerts in Cohoes. Tim is survived by his three children, Ashley (Mike) Caldwell of Poestenkill, Meghan VanSleet (Joey Coleman) and Timothy VanSleet (Candace Rockefeller) of Troy; by his brother, Sean (Meriam) VanSleet of Cohoes; by his former wife and mother of his children, Diana VanSleet; by his companion, Irene Turcotte-Wood of Poestenkill; and by his stepchildren, Holly and Andrew Brownell. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends; and his dear friend Wayne Yetto of Brunswick. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019