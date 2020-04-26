Harpster, Timothy SCOTIA It is with deep sadness that the family of Timothy Harpster announces his passing on April 21, 2020, at the age of 41. Tim was born in Schenectady to James and Ella Harpster on January 27, 1979. During his life, Tim held various positions in the construction and restaurant industries. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, riding motorcycles, and had a knack for fixing things. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Tim was a great brother, friend, neighbor, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his three children, Jerrid Harpster, 22, Timothy Harpster Jr., 14, and Nicholas Crisafulli, 12; his life partner, Kristi Norton, and her son, Eddie Bradt Jr., 14; siblings, Tammy, Debbie, James, Tom, Justine, John, Brennan, Ally, Angel, Darrean, and Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Torianna, Samantha, Zachary, Gabriel, Titan, Kaysen, Blake, Kylar, Savayah and Emma. He was predeceased by his sister, Fawn; and brother, Jacoby. Tim was very much loved and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service celebrating our love for Tim will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020