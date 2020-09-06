Lane, Timothy J. ALBANY Timothy J. Lane, 35 of Albany, died suddenly Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Troy, Tim was the son of Alan J. Lane (Vicki) of Ephratah, N.Y. and Lisa M. Lane (Chris). He was raised in Averill Park, a graduate of Averill Park High School and has resided in Albany for the past 15 years. He loved doing anything outdoors, especially camping and biking. He was very compassionate for others, he especially enjoyed being involved with Food Not Bombs of Albany. Survivors, in addition to his mother and father, include his paternal grandmother Pat Lane; and his maternal grandmother Doris (Kevin) Pryor; his brother Alan J. Lane Jr. (Annmarie); and sister, Ashley (John) Dombroski; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Lane and Francis Gallerie; and uncles David Shea and John Gallerie. His kind ways and beautiful smile will be missed by all. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Tim Lane to Nopiates, P.O. Box 359, West Sand Lake, NY 12196 www.nopiates.com
